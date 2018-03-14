Local emergency departments treat more than 100 storm-related injuries

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Before he could clear snow from his driveway, Jacques Fontaine had to shake it out of his trees.

“The weight of the snow is incredible!” Fontaine said. “If I don’t do that, I’m going to get pummeled. I got pummeled on that tree over there when I first started.”

Fortunatley, Fontaine wasn’t hurt, but some Rhode Islanders haven’t fared as well through Tuesday’s storm and its cleanup.

According to data obtained by Eyewitness News, Lifespan hospitals across the state treated 106 storm-related injuries from 5 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday:

66 slips/falls

15 shoveling/back injuries

11 motor vehicle accidents

6 heart attacks

5 snow blower Injuries

2 other snow-related injuries

1 hypothermia/frostbite

John Thuot of North Smithfield said he kept himself safe while clearing his driveway by breaking up the job.

“I did a good portion of it with the snow blower, a good one-time investment,” Thuot said. “The rest with the shovel to do the light stuff. It’s not bad, at least when you have both.”