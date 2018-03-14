Pic of the Day: March 14, 2018

The Pic of the Day for March 14, 2018, was submitted by Danny Kern of Cranston. It shows Marty the mini golden doodle enjoying the snow.
Danny has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18
Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18 x
Latest Galleries
-
Yoga with Bunnies
-
Baby Gifts
-
Valentine’s Day Jewelry
-
Patriots End Zone Militia on The Rhode Show
-
Photos: Train Crashes into Garbage Truck in West Virginia
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Nov. 26, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 3, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Dec. 11, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Steelers: Dec. 17, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 24, 2017