Rescue a Pet: Jake

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Jake.

Jake is a very friendly and talkative 14-year-old male cat looking for a nice home to make his own.

Jake enjoys lounging on the couch with whomever will give him attention. He has lived in a home with other cats and would be able to stay with children who have experience living with cats. He is a cuddly and calm senior cat who is in need of a retirement home to settle down in.

If you’d like to meet Jake or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.