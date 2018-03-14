RI Foundation launches new initiative

The RI Foundation has a new initiative called TogetherRI which will give every-day Rhode Islanders a neighborhly place to talk with each other and listen to each other. The initiative is a response to the many people who say they are just not being heard. They will stop at schools and community centers all over Rhode Island offering people the chance to talk face-to-face with each other over family-style dinners. Every event will be completely open to the public. Our hope is that participants will leave feeling heard and newly connected to people in their community. Neil would love to tell Rhode Show viewers what TogetherRI is all about and invite them to one of the community dinners.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.