RIDOT to close Blackstone Street Bridge until late fall for repairs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials announced Wednesday that a portion of Blackstone Street in Providence will be closed until the fall as crews repair the Blackstone Street bridge.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), Blackstone Street will be closed between Allens Avenue and Eddy Street starting on March 26.

The street closure will allow RIDOT to repair the structurally deficient bridge, which carries 1-95 over Blackstone Street near Rhode Island Hospital. RIDOT it plans to replace the superstructure of the bridge to bring it up to code, which will leave the road closed until the late fall.

Officials said the west side of Blackstone Street, which is closest to Eddy Street, will remain open for access to the Women and Infants Breast Health Center and other local traffic only.

RIDOT said drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane shifts while construction is underway:

The first traffic pattern shift is scheduled for March 26, when all traffic will shift to the right for work on the bridge’s high-speed lanes.

The lane shifts will be located on 1-95 North between Exit 18 and Exit 20, and on I-95 South between Exit 19 and Exit 18.

By mid-summer, RIDOT plans to implement a divided highway configuration and will shift all traffic to the left in the late fall.

RIDOT said that during late evening and overnight hours they may close lanes in both directons when traffic is at it’s lowest.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.