RISPCA rescuing 8 dogs from Korean dog meat trade

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) announced Wednesday it will be taking in rescued dogs from Korea, which they said would have otherwise been sold in the dog meat trade.

According to RISPCA spokesperson Eric St. Peter, there are eight dogs – seven of them puppies – arriving at the shelter in late March.

“Unfortunately, the consumption of dogs is still prevalent in some Asian countries like Korea and China,” St. Peter said in a statement. “Not only are the dogs killed for human consumption in ‘dog meat festivals,’ but the dogs have a miserable life, followed by a terrible, sometimes prolonged death. Electrocution is the most common method of killing.”

St. Peter said the dogs are mostly a Korean Jindo breed. They will arrive in Boston on March 29 and will be available for adoption at the RISPCA shortly after.