Solder the latest Patriots free agent to leave New England

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — The New England Patriots will look like a much different team when they take the field for their first game in the fall.

After free agents Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis accepted deals with the Tennessee Titans and Danny Amendola was expected to sign with the Miami Dolphins, a person familiar with the negotiations says the New York Giants have an agreement with offensive tackle Nate Solder.

The team and the former New England Patriots left tackle will finalize the deal at 4 p.m. Wednesday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams are prohibited from announcing any deals until the end of the NFL’s two-day negotiating period.

NFL Network reported the Giants will give Solder a four-year, $62 million deal.

The 29-year-old Solder was considered the top offensive lineman available in free agency. He will be the NFL’s highest-paid lineman.

Earlier this month, the Patriots released tight end Martellus Bennett and wide receiver Bernard Reedy but, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, have signed signed special teamer Nate Ebner to a two-year contract.