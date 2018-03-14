Suspect in Providence shooting faces judge

Related Coverage Suspect in custody after shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man who was arrested following a shooting in Providence earlier this week faced a judge Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Douglas Avenue and Lancashire Street after the shooting victim’s girlfriend got into a heated argument with several people. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said that sometime during the argument, the suspect, later identified as Alexandro Brown, pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

The condition of the 25-year-old victim is unknown at this time.

Brown, 20, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault and battery, carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit, firing in a compact area and possession of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $60,000 with surety, though it doesn’t appear Brown posted bail. He’s scheduled to next appear in court on June 5.