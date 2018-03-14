URI, PC hit the road ahead of NCAA Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second year in a row, both the University of Rhode Island Rams and Providence College Friars will be dancing in mid-March.

Coming off losses in their respective conference championships, the 7-seed Rams will take on 10-seed Oklahoma in the Midwest division on Thursday while the 10-seed Friars will take on 7-seed Texas A&M Friday in the West.

The Rams flew commercial from Washington, D.C. to Rhode Island Sunday night after falling to Davidson in the A-10 title game. Then, due to the stormy conditions on Tuesday, they traded in a charter flight for buses and hit the road Monday night. After spending the night in New Jersey, the team finished the drive to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Despite some travel fatigue, URI took the floor at PPG Paint Arena for practice Wednesday.

The Rams will take on the Aggies in the first game of the tournament at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on WPRI 12.

Hear from URI head coach Dan Hurley and some of the Rhody players tonight on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.

Meanwhile, the PC Friars took to the skies Wednesday en route to Charlotte in advance of their game against Texas A&M. It’s the team’s fifth straight tournament berth.

Despite two huge overtime wins against Creighton and Xavier in the Big East Tournament and again forcing OT against Villanova in the championship, the Friars came up short.

PC will take on Texas A&M at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center on WPRI 12.

MARCH HOOPS: Eyewitness Sports is following URI and PC every step of the way with live team coverage. Yianni Kourakis will have live reports from Pittsburgh where the Rams are playing in the NCAA Tournament and Ruthie Polinsky will be with the Friars in Charlotte.