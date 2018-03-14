Warwick police again offering safe rides on St. Patrick’s Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third year in a row, Warwick police and citizen volunteers will be providing residents with a safe way to get home on St. Patrick’s Day.

To secure a free ride within city limits, revelers can call (401) 468-4200 any time between 6 p.m. and midnight on March 17.

Police began the Safe Rides Program in 2016 in an effort to curb DUI-related stops and crashes.

According to police, bars and other places serving liquor will be notified of the program and encouraged to promote it to their patrons.

For more information, contact the Community Policing Unit at (401) 889-5580 or visit the Warwick Police Department’s Facebook page.