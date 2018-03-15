218 workers to lose jobs as Greencore shuts RI plant

Related Coverage Irish food manufacturer set to add 370 jobs in RI

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – An Irish food company is closing its manufacturing facility in Rhode Island after just three years, putting more than 200 people out of a job.

Greencore, a Dublin-based maker of sandwiches and other ready-to-eat foods, told investors this week it will halt “fresh production” at its Quonset Business Park facility on March 25 as part of a broader restructuring effort. The company has repeatedly said the Rhode Island site’s operations were losing money.

The decision comes roughly six months after an FDA inspection discovered traces of the bacteria listeria at the Quonset plant, leading Greencore to recall sandwiches and seafood stuffing sold by retailers including Target and Hannaford.

“The facility will be retained for potential repurposing,” Greencore said in a statement.

Matt Sheaff, a spokesman for the R.I. Department of Labor and Training, said Greencore filed a notice saying 218 employees will be laid off. He said the company has invited DLT to bring Rapid Response services to the location in an effort to help them find new jobs.

The Quonset Development Corporation, which manages the former military base that’s now a hub for businesses, approved a 50-year lease for Greencore in 2014 that included a 25% discount on its rent payments and an additional discount tied to wages. Quonset officials said at the time it was a standard incentive package. The facility was supposed to eventually employ 370 workers.

Greencore was established in 1991 when the Irish government privatized the state-owned Irish Sugar Corp., which had been founded in 1926. Greencore closed its last existing Irish sugar plant in 2005. The company’s shares plunged this week after it announced the restructuring.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Tim O’Coin contributed to this report.