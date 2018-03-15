Bail doubled for suspected Providence Place mall shooter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man accused of shooting and injuring another man inside the parking garage at the Providence Place mall back in January was formally charged in court Thursday.

Earlier this month, a grand jury indicted Sandy Reyes on several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.

Reyes, 18, was brought into court Thursday in handcuffs. He has been held as a bail violator since his last court appearance because of an arrest two weeks prior to the shooting.

According to Providence police, two groups were fighting in one of the stores at the mall then ran into the adjacent parking structure. That’s where police allege Reyes pulled out a gun and shot a 19-year-old man in the leg. The victim is now recovering.

The entire mall was evacuated as police responded in droves.

“All we seen was a bunch of cop cars pull up out of nowhere and cops running were running inside with their guns already out,” one mall employee said that night.

“They were grabbing rifles out of their trunks and shotguns,” an eyewitness recalled. “It was insane.”

Police were immediately on the hunt for the shooter.

“There’s no doubt in my mind within a short amount of time we’ll identify him and apprehend him,” Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said following the shooting.

Two weeks later, Reyes was apprehended and on Thursday he was arraigned on charges of of assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, possession of a firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm in a compact area.

His bail was doubled to $100,000 surety and he’s due back in court for another hearing later this month.

Police have also charged 19-year-old Alkhail Sirleaf with conspiracy in connection with the shooting. Police said he is already facing separate gun charges. Sirleaf was arraigned on Jan. 24, where he entered no plea, posted bail and was released.

A 17-year-old juvenile from Pawtucket was arrested the day after the shooting on a charge of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon.