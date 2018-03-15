Fall River police searching for missing woman

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help as they work to track down a missing Fall River woman.

According to city police, Tristine Kayne Mersing was last seen Wednesday wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and UGG boots.

Mersing, 24, stands 4-foot-11, weighs about 110 pounds and has a fair complexion and brown hair and eyes.

Police said she is homeless and has been known to stay in tents in wooded areas around the city.

Anyone with information on Mersing’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511 or Detective Sarah Reis (508) 676-8511 ext. 258 or the Department’s TIPS line at (508) 672-TIPS(8477).