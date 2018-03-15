Gillette Stadium included in United Bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium is in the running to potentially host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gillette Stadium is one of 23 host venues that will be included in the Bid Book, United Bid announced Thursday. Among the other potential locations are Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Mexico City.

“Canada, Mexico, and the United States have joined together to deliver a United Bid that offers FIFA and its member associations the power of unity, the promise of certainty, and the potential of extraordinary opportunity,” Executive Director of the United Bid John Kristick said. “We are confident that the combination of our 23 existing world-class stadiums, 150 existing elite training facilities, and our modern and interconnected transportation network can help FIFA to achieve new records for attendance and revenue which will allow the entire global football community to improve and grow.”

Gillette released a statement Thursday, saying they are excited to be included in the Bid Book:

“Gillette Stadium is thrilled at the possibility of welcoming the world to a united and inclusive celebration of soccer, offering an advanced and existing stage on which the world’s best players will compete.”

According to United Bid, if they are awarded the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from the proposed 23.

Here is the full list of United Bid’s candidate host cities:

Canada

Edmonton

Montreal

Toronto

United States

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York/New Jersey

Orlando

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Washington D.C.

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey