In the Kitchen: Reuben Egg Rolls

Owner James P. Rutkovsky of Camp Nowhere joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Reuben Egg Rolls.

Ingredients:

About 12 egg roll wrappers

Sliced corned beef

Swiss cheese

1/2 cup sauerkraut drained and squeezed

1 egg

About 5 cups of oil for frying

Thousand Island dressing

Directions:

Preheat oil to 350 degrees. Gently whisk egg while in a small bowl and set it close to you. Dice corned beef and Swiss cheese and add it to a mixing bowl. Add sauerkraut and mix everything until it’s evenly incorporated throughout. To roll the egg rolls: place egg roll wrapper on a diamond. Spread about 2 tablespoons of Reuben filling in a line, leaving about an inch on each side. Gently and carefully, fold the corner that’s closest to you over the filling mixture, and tuck under the filling. Fold both side corners toward center of wrapper, it will start to look like an open envelope. Dip your fingers in egg white and run it along the edges of the wrapper to seal better. Carefully roll up the egg roll. Fry egg rolls in batches until golden brown, turning once the bottom side turns golden. Serve with Thousand Island dressing for dipping

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.