New Bedford man charged with drug, gun offenses

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford man was indicted on several drug and gun charges Thursday in Boston’s federal court.

According to the U.S. District of Massachustts Attorney’s office, Ryan Holleran, 26, was arrested by police after officers executed a search warrant at his apartment on Nov. 10.

Police said they recovered an unregistered pump shotgun, a semi-automatic rifle with an obliterated serial number, a pistol and a revolver. Along with the firearms, 700 rounds of assorted caliber ammunition and 11 high capacity magazines were also found.

Holleran was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, oxycodone and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. He was also charged with one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and one count of possession of a short-barreled shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

If convicted, the possession with intent to distribute charge alone carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.