Pawtucket’s Hasbro says Toys R Us closure will be ‘disruptive’ to its business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — With Toys R Us planning to close all 735 of its stores in the United States, business analysts say it will have a ripple effect throughout the toy industry – including in Rhode Island.

The 70-year-old retailer sought court approval Thursday to liquidate its remaining stores, eliminating the jobs of some 30,000 employees while spelling the end for a chain known to generations of children and parents for its sprawling stores and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

The closing of the company’s U.S. stores over the coming months will finalize the downfall of the chain that succumbed to heavy debt and relentless trends that undercut its business, from online shopping to mobile games.

“I am very disappointed with the result, but we no longer have the financial support to continue the company’s U.S. operations,” Dave Brandon, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall, saddled with debt that hurt its attempts to compete. It pledged then to stay open, but had weak sales during the critical holiday season. In January, it announced plans to close about 180 stores.

Among those affected: Hasbro, the Pawtucket-based toy maker, as well as its chief rival Mattel. Both are big Toys R Us suppliers. The retailer was Hasbro’s second-largest customer in 2017, making up 9% of its sales worldwide, behind only Walmart at 19%, a recent regulatory filing shows. Target accounted for another 9% of sales.

Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy told Eyewitness News in an email, “We expect the pending liquidation and closure of Toys R Us stores to be disruptive to our business in the near term, most notably during 2018, but over the longer-term we believe the market and Hasbro will continue to grow.”

“Hasbro brands are performing and we are well-positioned with a global omni-channel retail model that ensures our products can be found everywhere consumers shop,” she added.

Experts say the likely liquidation will have a bigger impact on smaller toy makers that rely more on Toys R Us for sales. Many have been trying to diversify in recent months as they fretted about the chain’s survival.

“I think the larger makers – so you look at Mattel and Hasbro – they’re going to be hurt for a while because this was a big outlet for them,” Jill Schlesinger, a CBS News business analyst, told “CBS This Morning” on Thursday. “But they also have a unique opportunity because they may go out and start gobbling up smaller toy makers and beefing up their businesses.”

#ToysRUs stores in Warwick & North Attleboro are both busy today. Shoppers tell me they’re sad to see the toy store chain close. pic.twitter.com/DkvJZtlb5G — Susan Campbell (@SusanCampbellTV) March 15, 2018

Despite the news, shoppers were still making their way to the Toys R Us store in North Attleboro on Thursday. One shopper, Scott Davis, said he wanted to make sure he and his daughter had one more trip to the toy store he loved as a kid.

“It’s a place where I formed a lot of memories with my parents as a child,” Davis said. “I have my little one right here, and she’s not going to get that opportunity. It’s disappointing.”

Another customer, Sheila Griffin, said she has also been a loyal Toys R Us shopper, first for her children and now for her nine grandkids.

“It’s a very convenient place,” she said. “This is where I get their Christmas gifts and birthday presents.”

Toys R Us said it will accept gift cards for 30 days, and suggested customers use them as soon as possible before stocks are depleted.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report. Ted Nesi contributed reporting.