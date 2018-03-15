Pic of the Day: March 15, 2018

Submitted by Jane Gavin of Cumberland.

The Pic of the Day for March 15, 2018, was submitted by Jane Gavin of Cumberland. It shows St. Joseph’s Church in the snowy post-storm landscape.

Jane has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

