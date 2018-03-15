Police: Woman struck crossing street, not seen by driver

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who stepped out from between two parked cars was struck by a car late Wednesday night because the driver didn’t see her, according to Providence Police.

The 20-year-old woman was trying to cross Somerset Street at Broad Street about 11:55 p.m. when she was hit by the vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene as rescue crews and police investigators responded, a Providence lieutenant told Eyewitness News.

The pedestrian’s injuries were minor, and police said at last check she was in stable condition at the hospital.