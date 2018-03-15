Providence School Board president, wife open daycare in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The president of the Providence School Board and his wife cut the ribbon Thursday on a new daycare in Warwick and they’ve already got their eyes on opening another facility in the capital city.

Nicholas and Amanda Hemond said they currently have 30 children enrolled at The Learning Experience on Jefferson Park Road, but they’re approved to serve up to 107 students. Their son, Noah, is one of them.

“It’s a really well-rounded curriculum,” Amanda, who left her job in marketing to oversee the daycare, said. The daycare officially opened earlier this month.

The Warwick location is one approximately 300 The Learning Experience franchises operating across the country and the first in Rhode Island. The company boasts that nine out of 10 enrollees enter kindergarten with the ability to read. Nicholas said he would like to open a second office in Providence, where he and Amanda live.

The ribbon cutting was attended by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi and Warwick City Council President Joe Solomon. The Learning Experience’s enthusiastic mascot – Bubbles the blue elephant – also attended the ceremony.

Nicholas, a private attorney who has served as president of the school board since 2015, said he decided to open the daycare after initially performing legal work for the company. He said he was so impressed with The Learning Experience’s model that he decided he wanted to open the daycare himself. On the business side, he is partnering with Zach Darrow, his boss at the law firm DarrowEverett.

Nicholas said he can trace his love for education back to Maureen Pinksaw, his kindergarten teacher at Kennedy Elementary School in Providence. He said she helped him come out of his shell. Now he’s hopeful he and his wife can do the same for other children.

“It’s an affordable, superior product,” Nicholas said.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan