Providence’s COO leaving to be town administrator in Natick, Mass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Melissa Malone, who has served as Providence’s chief operating officer since July, has been named town administrator in Natick, Massachusetts.

Malone beat out two other finalists for the job, including Natick’s current acting town manager. The town’s Board of Selectmen agreed to hire her at a meeting this week.

“During her time as COO, Melissa proved to have a deep understanding of municipal finances and she worked tirelessly to put Providence on strong fiscal footing,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a statement. “We are sorry to see her go but we fully support her putting her family first. We thank her for her service and wish her the best of luck.”

Malone’s hiring was first reported by the MetroWest Daily News.

It’s unclear when Malone will leave the city, but her departure comes as the Elorza administration finalizes its proposed budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The mayor is expect to release his budget next month.

