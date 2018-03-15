Signs of stormy March weather pattern predicted back in February

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Unless you are a snow-lover, March has not been a very fun month.

But it hasn’t just been snow. Rain, punishing winds and power outages have also been a factor.

Last month, it would have been impossible to predict 1 to 2 feet of snow would fall in mid-March. However, Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca pointed out earlier this year that there might be storms on the horizon near the end of February.

That pattern change has turned into a reality. So far this March, the upper level air pattern has favored a ridge near Greenland, and a trough, or dip, for much of the northeast. Ridges tend to favor high pressure and milder weather, while dips often bring in low pressure with storms and colder air. This type of pattern often occurs when our area is in the negative phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation.

While some of our area is now well over 2 feet for March snowfall, T.F. Green has 1 foot even. That’s way above normal, but it’s not in the top 5 for snowfall which is led by March of 1956 with 31.6 inches. Of course March is only half over so there’s still plenty of time and maybe a few more storms to have a chance at making the top 5.