Speed camera bill would keep $95 fine on third violation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers caught on traffic cameras speeding in school zones would receive a warning on the first offense, a $50 fine on the second and a $95 fine on all subsequent violations, under a proposal introduced by four Democratic state representatives Wednesday.

The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Bob Craven, Grace Diaz, Anastasia Williams and Carol McEntee, would also require better signage to warn drivers of the speed limits near the cameras, including flashing lights.

Diaz and Williams both work for the city of Providence, the only city that currently has a school-zone speed camera program.

The proposal comes after Target 12 reported the city issued more than 12,000 speeding violations within the first 33 days of deploying five speed cameras through the city, a figure that state lawmakers labeled excessive. The cameras have now generated more than 17,000 violations, and six more cameras are expected to begin catching speeders Monday.

The General Assembly approved legislation allowing cities and towns to use speed cameras in 2016 and the city entered into a contract with Conduent State and Local Solutions Inc., the private vendor that also oversees Providence’s red light cameras, last year. The contract allows for up to 15 portable cameras.

Tickets can be issued for any vehicle caught traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the contract with Conduent. The cameras are also portable, and the city is allowed to move two of them to new locations each week.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has said he is open to lowering the fine on the speed cameras, but that would require a change to the state law. A spokesperson for the mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The Providence City Council has also announced it plans to conduct a full review of the camera program, although Council President David Salvatore has said he supports keeping the cameras in place.

A group of activists are expected to attend a council meeting Thursday night to protest the cameras.

