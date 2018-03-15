State Rep. files bill to raise tobacco purchase age to 21

By Published:
FILE - This Sept. 14, 2005 file photo shows packs of cigarettes in a store in Brunswick, Maine. It's no secret that smoking causes lung cancer. But what about diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, erectile dysfunction? Fifty years into the war on smoking, scientists still are adding diseases to the long list of cigarettes' harms _ even as the government struggles to get more people to kick the habit. A new report from the U.S. Surgeon General's office says the nation is at a crossroads, celebrating decades of progress against the chief preventable killer but not yet poised to finish the job. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One state representative is introducing legislation that would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco products in Rhode Island.

Representative Teresa Tanzi is introducing the legislation, saying the state must do more to address smoking as a serious threat to public health.

All tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes would apply in the proposed legislation.

Tanzi believes the legislation will successfully reduce youth smoking in communities that adopt higher age restriction and will have a positive effect on Rhode Islander’s health, along with public and private health care costs.

“Data tells us that 9 out of 10 adult smokers began smoking before age 21,” Tanzi said. “Reducing youth access to tobacco products will lower tobacco addiction and reduce tobacco-related death and disease. Raising the tobacco purchase age to 21 will benefit the individual and society as a whole.”