State Rep. files bill to raise tobacco purchase age to 21

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One state representative is introducing legislation that would raise the minimum age from 18 to 21 to purchase tobacco products in Rhode Island.

Representative Teresa Tanzi is introducing the legislation, saying the state must do more to address smoking as a serious threat to public health.

All tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes would apply in the proposed legislation.

Tanzi believes the legislation will successfully reduce youth smoking in communities that adopt higher age restriction and will have a positive effect on Rhode Islander’s health, along with public and private health care costs.

“Data tells us that 9 out of 10 adult smokers began smoking before age 21,” Tanzi said. “Reducing youth access to tobacco products will lower tobacco addiction and reduce tobacco-related death and disease. Raising the tobacco purchase age to 21 will benefit the individual and society as a whole.”