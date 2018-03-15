URI trails Oklahoma 35-31 as NCAA Tournament gets underway

PITTSBURGH (WPRI) — The Oklahoma Sooners are leading the the University of Rhode Island Rams 35-31 following the first half at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

In the first game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, star point guard Trae Young leads the Sooners with 10 points and 3 rebounds, shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from the field.

The scoring so far has been spread out for the Rams, with Jared Terrell leading the team with 7 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Rhode Island won the Atlantic 10 regular season this year but lost to Davidson in the conference championship. Dan Hurley’s team carried a national ranking for much of the year and earned a spot in the Big Dance for the second straight season for the first time since 1997-1999.

The Rams flew commercial from Washington, D.C. to Rhode Island after the A-10 title game Sunday night. Then, due to the stormy conditions on Tuesday, they traded in a charter flight for buses and hit the road to Pittsburgh Monday night. After spending the night in New Jersey, the team finished the drive Tuesday.

