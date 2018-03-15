Vinny Paz arrested at Warwick home overnight

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Former professional boxer Vinny Paz was arrested at his Tivoli Court home early Thursday morning.

Paz was taken away in a police cruiser just before 4 a.m.

Police were called to the scene about an hour earlier, and broke down the door to the garage to get inside the home.

A woman was taken from the house on a stretcher, covered in a sheet. First responders on scene say she is expected to be ok.

This is the second time Paz has been arrested this year. In January, a warrant was issued for his arrest for a felony assault that is still pending.

Eyewitness News this Morning has more details, and exclusive video from the scene on WPRI-12 and FOX Providence.