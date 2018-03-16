6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse in Florida

Related Coverage Collapse of bridge built with “innovative” system kills 4

MIAMI (AP/WPRI) — Miami-Dade Police said Friday morning six people are now confirmed dead in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge to Florida International University. Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said at a news conference about 5 a.m. the operation has turned from rescue to recovery.

He said they couldn’t yet release any information about the victims. 10 people were initially hospitalized.

The bridge was not opened yet when it collapsed on vehicles waiting in traffic Thursday afternoon.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Dave Downey said Thursday night that his crew is using high-tech listening devices, trained sniffing dogs and search cameras in a race to find anyone still alive in the rubble. The $14.2 million pedestrian bridge was supposed to open in 2019 as a safe way for students to cross the busy road. It linked the community of Sweetwater with the campus of Florida International University.

Aerial footage at the site showed a trained dog running atop fallen concrete and sniffing in the crevices for any victims. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez acknowledged the likelihood of finding more victims under the rubble is slim.