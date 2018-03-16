Affidavit: Ex-police officer swiped city gas card 238 times for personal use

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — A former Providence police officer accused of fraudulently using a city gas card was able to so by entering the pin of a current officer, affidavits filed this week reveal.

Jesse Ferrell, 51, was arrested Saturday at a gas station on Valley Street following a weeks-long investigation. Police said he was using the city gas card for personal use and resisted being taken into custody, injuring an officer in the process.

The affidavits provided more details about the charges, including that a fleet manager noticed a Mobil card registered to Ferrell kept being swiped at the same gas station, even though the police department recently switched from Mobil cards to Shell cards.

Ferrell was no longer allowed to use his gas card after he was arrested in 2016 for stealing newspaper coupons while off-duty. Police said Ferrell was terminated after pleading no contest to the charges in 2016.

In total, the gas card was swiped 238 times, according to the affidavits.

Court documents reveal police requested that a GPS device be attached to Ferrell’s vehicle to track it and surveillance video captured him filling up his tank using the card.

Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said the allegations against Ferrell, who was with the force for 19 years, are disgraceful and shameful.

Ferrell was arraigned Monday on charges of credit card fraud, unlawful conversion, computer crime and resisting arrest. In addition, he is facing a charge of illegal gun possession after a search of his Central Falls apartment led to the discovery of the weapon.

The judge set Ferrell’s bail at $10,000 surety. A pre-arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Ferrell’s attorney, who declined to comment on the allegations.