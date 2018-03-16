‘Blizzard miracle’ celebrated with trio of snowmen

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — There are snowmen slowly melting across the state, but not with the back story of the trio on Highland Avenue in Jonhston.

And definitely not many like the especially tall one on the left.

Barely shadowed under blizzard-frosted branches and just beyond a late night snow angel created by Peter DeAngelis, Brittney Palladini crafted her frozen family with DeAngelis’ 8-year-old right in the middle.

“I’m super short,” she said. “Under 5 feet. He’s 6’4″. That’s what I was thinking when I was making them.”

DeAngelis laughed as he takes another look.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “So, I got the motivation to get out and start shoveling.”

This happy ending started with a potentially tragic beginning.

We met DeAngelis two years ago after he chauffeured the world famous Dorian Murray to a Patriots game in a stretch Humvee.

“I felt like I was there with a superstar,” DeAngelis said at the time. “I was getting goosebumps.”

During the ride, DeAngelis told Dorian’s family he was also battling cancer. He still drives the same limo, with Dorian often right there with him and his passengers.

“When I feel it’s right and I bring his name up, it brings strength to whomever I tell,” DeAngelis said. “And not once yet has someone not known who I was talking about.”

DeAngelis was winning his fight with cancer. Then, just last month, after months of clean checkups, doctors found spots on his lungs.

“I wasn’t worried because I remember what I’ve been through,” he said. “I remember what I learned from Dorian, which was a major impact in my life.”

He needed that D-Strong strength as the snow piled up in his yard. The storm closed his doctor’s office the day he was supposed to get the good or the bad news.

But then a surprise phone call let him know he was fine.

Soon, he was out shoveling while Palladini had different ideas for the snow.

“She just keeps piling it up and makes it taller and taller and taller,” DeAngelis said. “I think it looks exactly like us.”

Until they melt, the trio will mark what Palladini calls a “small blizzard miracle.”

“With this news, absolutely,” Palladini added. “I was in another world.”

While most of us want the snow to melt, this family is hoping it won’t get too warm for their inspirational look-a-likes.

