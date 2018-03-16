Craig Price attempted murder trial delayed, again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The attempted murder trial for convicted Rhode Island serial killer Craig Price has been delayed by Florida courts once again.

Price, 44, is now set to go on trial starting May 21, according to a spokesperson for the district attorney in Live Oak, Florida. This is at least the third delay in the trial accusing Price of attacking a fellow inmate with a homemade weapon last year.

The last trial date was set for April 23.

Price is facing one count each of attempted murder and contraband in prison. Prosecutors say he wielded a five-inch homemade knife when he attacked a fellow inmate at Suwannee Correctional Institution in Florida on April 4, 2017.

The victim, Joshua Davis, was repeatedly stabbed in a “premeditated design” and with “intent to kill,” according to court documents.

Price was 15 years old when he admitted he stabbed to death 39-year-old Joan Heaton and her two daughters, 10-year-old Jennifer and 8-year-old Melissa, in 1989. He then confessed to the murder of 27-year-old Rebecca Spencer two years earlier.

He was sent to Florida in 2004 as part of an interstate compact because the R.I. Department of Corrections deemed him a security risk to himself and others at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

