Domestic violence prevention advocates upset with outcome of Paz case

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Advocates for the prevention of domestic violence were outraged at the sight of boxing legend Vinny Paz signing autographs outside of court after pleading no contest to a domestic assault charge Thursday.

Paz, 55, was released after being given one year of probation and a one-year suspended sentence, which will be served at the ACI if he violates his probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Deborah DeBare of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence said she is disgusted by the outcome of the case.

“It’s yet another example where a high-profile type of celebrity figure seems to get extra special treatment and not be held accountable by the law,” DeBare said.

Warwick police said Paz agreed to a plea deal so he wouldn’t be presented as a bail violator for a previous felony charge out of Providence.

Col. Stephen McCartney said the plea agreement was legally the best decision the department could make to get a conviction against Paz. He said if Paz had pleaded not guilty and the case went to trial, it would’ve been difficult to prove his guilt because the alleged victim would not say Paz assaulted her.

“I can tell you that the Warwick Police Department, dealing with all the different variables of this particular case, probably did the best that we could do by at least agreeing to have him plead out the case,” McCartney said. “We have a conviction on file.”

McCartney did, however, say there was overwhelming evidence from the arrest that police were looking at a case of domestic assault, but his girlfriend denied it.

The chief said he is frustrated that Paz’s girlfriend is requesting to drop a court-ordered restraining order against him.

Police are now are closely monitoring what happens at Paz’s house, according to McCartney. As for the previous felony charge, the attorney general’s office said it’s continuing to move through the court system.