High school dance postponed after student overhears threat

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A high school dance that was supposed to take place Friday night has been postponed after a student overheard another student making a threat, Eyewitness News has learned.

Acting Police Chief Patrick Jones said the police received a call from the Tiverton School Department Friday afternoon, after a parent told an administrator at Tiverton High School that their child overheard a student making a threat in connection to the dance.

The dance was supposed to take place from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the high school. After learning of the threats, the school decided to postpone the dance to another date while police investigated the threat.

Jones said police subsequently made contact with the student who allegedly made the threat, and their parents, and said that they are all cooperating with investigators. Jones would not elaborate on the specifics of the threat and said it’s still too early to say whether or not any criminal charges will be filed.