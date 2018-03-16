In the Kitchen: Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Discover Newport brought us Vegan Chef Krista McGuire of Vega Table to show us how to make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls.
Ingredients:
- 1 large head cabbage
- 1/4 Cup oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 3 large carrots, diced
- 1 small eggplant, diced
- 1 Cup brown rice
- 2 Cups water
- 1 teaspoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon rosemary
- 1 can tomato paste
- 2 Tablespoons sugar or agave nectar
- 1 can tomatoes
- Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Set a large pot filled hallway with water, to a boil. Cut the stem of the cabbage off & pull off the crusty outer leaves.
- In a large saute pan, heat the oil over medium heat.
- Saute the onion, celery, & carrots until the onions are transparent.
- Add the rice to vegetables & cook for 1 minute. Add the water & bring to a boil.
- Add the thyme & rosemary into the rice mixture.
- Once the water is boiling, reduce heat to low & cover. Cook the rice for about 12 minutes, or until al dente.
- Add the cabbage to the boiling pot & cook, covered, for 10 – 12 minutes. Remove the cabbage & drain in colander for at least 10 minutes.
- While the rice is cooking, heat the second 1/4 Cup of oil in a medium sauce pan on high heat. When the oil is hot, add the eggplant & cook until a little crisp on the outside.
- Once the rice is down, add 2 Tablespoons tomato paste & 1 Tablespoon sugar to the rice mixture. Stir until combined.
- Add in the eggplant. Stir until well combined. Add pepper to taste. Remove from heat.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Once the cabbage is cool enough to handle, slowly & carefully peel each leaf off the head, being careful not to tear them.
- Place about 1/4 Cup of the mixture on the bottom part of the leaf, fold the sides over & roll, kind of like you’re rolling a burrito.
- Keep rolling until you run out of cabbage or filling.
- In a bowl mix the tomatoes, tomato paste, & 1 Tablespoon sugar. Mix well. Pour into bottom of casserole dish, but save some for the tops of the rolls.
- Place the rolls in a casserole dish & pour the remaining tomato mixture on top of the cabbage rolls.
- Bake for 1 hour. Serve warm.