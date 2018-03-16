It’s all travel all the time in The Rhody Roundup

It’s time now for the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning was Matt Doumato from Ephraim Doumato Jewelers, Rosanna Ortiz, founder and CEO of Styleweek Northeast and Nick G. from HOT 106.

– 88 million Americans plan to take family vacations this year.

Number one destination is Cancun, Mexico.

Are you taking a trip this year? Where you going?

– Maybe that trip should be to Finland!

Just named the world’s happiest country!

If you had to live in another country where do you think you would GO?

–A recent Huffington post article shared some flight attendants “must-haves” when flying —

Items like a selfie stick, moisturizer, airborne, and swimsuit were on the list.

What are your travel must-haves?