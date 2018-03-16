Pacifier holders, electric wagons among recalls due to injury hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A line of pacifier and teether holders featuring miniature stuffed animals is among recalls issued this week due to the potential for hazards to children.

Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier and Teether Holders, made by Handi-Craft, are being recalled because snaps on the ribbons of the items can detach and pose a choking hazard for children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 590,000 of the holders were sold, including frogs, bunnies, deer, zebras, turtles and reindeer.

Adults should take the recalled holders away from children and contact the Handi-Craft company for a replacement or comparable item.

The recalled holders were sold at several retailers including Bed, Bath and Beyond, KMart, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us/Babies ‘R’ Us, Walmart, and Amazon, between August 2015 and March 2018.

More details on the recalls are available at the Dr. Brown’s Baby website, or consumers can call Handi-Craft at (833) 224-7674 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday.

A BATCH OF BICYCLE HELMETS are being recalled by Louis Garneau because they don’t comply with impact requirements of federal safety standards and pose a head injury risk.

About 650 model LG1261 helmets in matte black and matte yellow were sold in the United States. The manufacturer’s date and serial number are printed on a sticker inside the helmet.

These helmet batch numbers and serial numbers are affected:

2016-09, serial numbers 712713 to 712955

2016-09, serial numbers 713088 to 713195

2016-09, serial numbers 713298 to 713783

2016-09, serial numbers 713859 to 713948

2016-09, serial numbers 714284 to 714433

2015-11, serial numbers 719591 to 719740

2015-09, serial numbers 716198 to 716560

2015-09, serial numbers 716621 to 717010

2015-09, serial numbers 717122 to 718070

The helmets were sold between December 2015 and January 2018.

Riders should stop using the recalled helmets and contact Louis Garneau for a replacement, either through their website or by calling (800) 448-1984 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN’S POPUP TENTS are being recalled because a fiberglass rod supporting the tent can break, splinter and become sharp, posing a laceration hazard to children.

Jewett Cameron Company is recalling its Playtime Pals Pop-Up Hideaway Hut children’s tents, available in a pink hippo, brown dog, blue shark and orange tiger varieties. About 270 reports have come into the company of the tent rods breaking. In two cases, a user was bruised or sliced by a broken rod.

The tents were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide in November 2017. Consumers should return the tents to Home Depot for a refund. More information is available from Jewett Cameron by calling (800) 955-2879 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday. The company’s website also has contact information.

ELECTRIC WAGONS MADE BY RADIO FLYER are being recalled because improper wiring can activate the wagon’s motor unintentionally, posing an injury hazard. About 5,000 were sold at Toys ‘R’ Us, toysrus.com and RadioFlyer.com between August 2017 and January 2018.

The wagons move under their own power when force is applied to their electric handles, and include removable canopies and seatbelts. The company has received two reports of the wagon’s motor activating unintentionally, but no injuries have been reported to date.

Only wagons with model number 3912/3912A are included in this recall.

Consumers should stop using the recalled wagons and contact Radio Flyer for a full refund at (800) 621-7613 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday, or apply online for a refund through the company’s website.