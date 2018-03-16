PC trails Texas A&M 28-27 at the half

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPRI) — Friday’s slate of NCAA Tournament games begins with a mid-day matchup between the Providence College Friars and Texas A&M Aggies.

The 10-seed Friars and 7-seed Aggies tipped off at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center at 12:15 p.m. on WPRI 12.

After the first half of play, the Aggies led the Friars 28-27 despite making only a third of their shots. The Friars fared slightly better at 39 percent but have made just 1 of 11 from three-point range.

Despite coming off an overtime loss to Villanova in the Big East Tournament finals, the Friars were raring and ready to go for their fifth straight appearance in the Big Dance.

“It’s what you dream about, just been fortunate to be here for four years,” senior guard Kyron Cartwright said Thursday. “It’s what we’ve been working hard for and our teammates have been working hard as well. It was just fun this year to make history.”

PC hopes to match the success of URI, who advanced to the next round with an 83-78 overtime win against Oklahoma on Thursday.

The Friars finished the season with a 21-13 overall record and went 10-8 in the Big East. They averaged 74 points per game behind 14 PPG from senior forward Rodney Bullock.

A&M (20-12, 9-9) is sporting a slightly higher average at 75 PPG this season. The Aggies experienced an early exit from the SEC Tournament last week, courtesy of a buzzer-beater from Alabama’s Collin Sexton.

MARCH HOOPS: Eyewitness Sports is following URI and PC every step of the way with live team coverage. Yianni Kourakis will have live reports from Pittsburgh where the Rams are playing in the NCAA Tournament and Ruthie Polinsky will be with the Friars in Charlotte.