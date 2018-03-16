Pic of the Week: March 12-16, 2018

Submitted by Danny Kern of Cranston

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Danny Kern in Cranston. It shows an adorable golden doodle named Marty playing in the snow.

Danny has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.

Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18

