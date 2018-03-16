Police delivering warrant find large batch of marijuana

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — While serving a warrant for arrest Thursday morning, officers from the Rehoboth Police Department and ended up finding illicit substances that prompted additional charges.

The officers had gone to a home on Winthrop Street to serve the warrant and while taking the subject involved into custody, they found a large amount of marijuana growing inside the residence, police said. It was necessary for officers to obtain a search warrant to further investigate.

Once that warrant was obtained, police returned to the home. Inside, according to Sgt. Norman Todd, officers counted about 46 marijuana plants and two pounds of packaged marijuana. They also seized a large number of marijuana oils, dubbed “dabs” — similar to the substance known as “butane hash oil” (BHO). The officers also seized lighting and other equipment used to cultivate marijuana.

Taylor Munson, 32, of Rehoboth, was arrested on charges of unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensing, cultivation or possession of Class D controlled substances. He was also charged with unlawful possession of fireworks.