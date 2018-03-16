Preserving Irish history in Newport

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and many will be heading to Newport to take part in the festivities. The Museum of Newport Irish History has lots to offer, Their artifacts including replicas of St. Mary and St. Joseph’s early churches are among the many that visitors can see while learning more about the Irish history in Rhode Island.

The museum tells the story of the Irish immigration into Newport County and their contributions to building this beautiful city and county. The walls of the museum are pictorials that tell the story of four themes: How the Irish in the nineteenth and early 20th century lived, worked, played, and prayed. Mike Slein, President of the museum, stopped by to share more about the Irish artifacts and history.