RI’s accelerated bridge technique different from Florida’s, says RIDOT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The bridge at the center of a deadly collapse in Miami was installed using what’s called “accelerated bridge construction,” a method touted by the Federal Highway Administration as reducing traffic while improving safety. It’s a method that’s also been used by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, though RIDOT said their process is slightly different.

“It is not the same bridge type or the same process that RIDOT uses for our accelerated bridge construction projects,” RIDOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said of the technique used in Miami. “The Florida bridge design included a cable-stay support system. Our bridges do not. Our bridges are self-supported as soon as the structure is put into place. This assures inherent safety factors in our accelerated bridge construction methods.”

RIDOT used accelerate bridge construction, or “ABC,” to replace the Barton Corner Bridge over Route 2 in Warwick in 2014, as well as the East Shore Expressway and McCormick Quarry bridges in East Providence in 2016. RIDOT said the same technique will be employed for the 6/10 project in Providence. When the ABC method is used, the span of the bridge is built nearby and put into place when it’s fully constructed.

According to a Florida International University press release from March 10, the bridge that collapsed Thursday was installed in a few hours over the weekend, with “limited disruption to traffic.”

The chair of the university’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Department called the project “an outstanding example of the ABC method” in the press release.

The death toll in Miami reached six on Friday, and police are still combing through the rubble and debris. RIDOT said when they use the ABC method, traffic is not allowed above or below a structure until the operation is completed, all connections are secured, and the bridge has been thoroughly inspected.

RIDOT said they will continue to monitor the investigation in Florida and will incorporate the findings into their work if necessary.