Smithfield man facing drug, weapons charges

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Smithfield police said they seized four guns, including an AR-15, when they searched the home of a man suspected of selling drugs.

Dustin Santagata, 26, was charged with marijuana distribution and having weapons while in possession of marijuana, according to police.

Police said they searched Santagata’s Ursula Road home Thursday night following an investigation into drug distribution in town. Along with the weapons and several ounces of marijuana, police said they also seized 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a 2016 Honda Accord and more than $2,000 cash.

Santagata was arraigned Friday morning and ordered held without bail, police said.