State police reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly on St. Patrick’s Day

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police is asking everyone to not test their luck this Saint Patrick’s Day.

Police are gearing up for the holiday, which falls on Saturday, and is known as one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

“Get a designated driver. Get an Uber, taxi, whatever it is,” Sgt. Charles LeValley said. “But do not drink and drive. Do not get in the car and drive.”

LeValley said arrests increase each year on Saint Patrick’s Day. The Rhode Island State Police DUI Task Force plans to be out patrolling on Saturday night, while state police officers plan to patrol all day across the entire state.

According to LeValley, the holiday is not the only concern. The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team is also set to play Duke University in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“If you’re going to go to a bar and watch the game, or if you’re going to your friend’s house for a party, make a plan,” LeValley said.

State police ask those who decide to celebrate to keep these key safety tips in mind:

Designate a sober driver or make other plans for a ride home before heading out.

Never let friends drive drunk. Give them a ride or arrange for a safe ride home.

Do not ride in a vehicle if the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Always wear your seatbelt.

According to statistics provided by state police, the number of alcohol-related traffic deaths spikes each year on the holiday. In 2016, 60 people were killed in drunk driving crashes nationwide.

“There’s not one that stands out. Every one stands out, and it shouldn’t happen,” LeValley said. “We shouldn’t have to tell somebody their loved one is dead because someone was irresponsible.”

LeValley also encourages anyone who suspects someone is driving drunk to call 911.

The Warwick Police Department is taking a proactive approach by providing residents with a safe way to get home on St. Patrick’s Day for the third year in a row.