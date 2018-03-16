Hurley family, Coach Krzyzewski share bond ahead of NCAA Tournament game

PITTSBURGH (WPRI) — As the University of Rhode Island Rams prepare to take on the Duke University Blue Devils, their head coaches are focused not only on the match up, but also on a family connection between them spanning almost 30 years.

Duke’s Head Coach Mike Krzewski and URI’s Head Coach Dan Hurley have a mutual admiration for one another.

“I love their family,” Krzewski said. “Their family epitomizes the highest level of love for our game.”

Dan and Bob Hurley played against each other in the 1992 NCAA Tournament. Bob Hurley played for Krzewski at Duke, winning the game over Dan Hurley and Seton Hall. Duke won their 2nd straight national championship that year, which years later sent Bob Hurley to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“We saw it up close, we saw the impact of greatness of Coach K. on Bobby’s career,” Dan Hurley said.

But despite the mutual connection, Bob Hurley said he is sticking with his younger brother come Saturday’s match up.

“I can put my friendship with Coach K. aside immediately, this is blood you know,” Bob Hurley said.

The Rams will face off against the Blue Devils at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday.