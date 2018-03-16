Vehicle crashes into Cranston print shop for second time this month

Related Coverage Car crashes into Cranston print and copy shop

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time this month, police were called to the Sir Speedy on Park Avenue in Cranston early Friday morning for a vehicle reported crashed into the front of the business.

Friday’s crash happened about 1:45 a.m. About two weeks ago, another vehicle rammed into the front of the building.

In neither case was anyone hurt, but the white pickup truck that crashed Friday morning did more damage than the previous incident.

A Cranston Police officer said Friday morning they’re considering the crash completely accidental. The driver had been adjusting a Bluetooth earpiece when he crashed into the building. They’re not charging him with any crime.

Shop owner Patrick Welch said he thought he was dreaming when he got the call about yet another vehicle crashing into his building. It’s now happened five times in the past fifteen years.

“It was pretty bad last time — It was the same thing, went right through the front door. But this is even worse, because all [the] windows are broken now. Those were still intact last time,” Welch said.

“It’s just, it’s crazy.”