62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off in Newport.

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Newport kicked off their St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade began at City Hall and proceeded throughout the City by the Sea.

Those who were marching is today’s parade include several local police and fire departments, Govermor Gina Raimondo and Honorable Colleen Hastings, Associate Judge for the Rhode Island District Court, Second Division, is serving as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

There were also bagpipers, dancers and plenty of people wearing green.

This is the 62nd annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade.