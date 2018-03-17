Nesi’s Notes: March 17

Happy Saturday! Here’s another edition of my weekend column for WPRI.com – as always, send your takes, tips and trial balloons to tnesi@wpri.com and follow @tednesi on Twitter.

1. All of a sudden, the debate over Care New England’s future has the attention of the State House. Two influential lawmakers, Sen. Lou DiPalma and Rep. Ken Marshall, want to force the company’s proposed merger with Boston giant Partners to go through a stricter regulatory review than currently required. Marshall followed up this week with a second bill, this one to create a legislative study commission that would examine hospital consolidation more broadly. The industry “is extremely important to the citizens of Rhode Island, the economic stability of our state, and our investment in health care education,” he said. Marie Ganim, the state’s health insurer commissioner (and a former top aide to Teresa Paiva Weed), injected some new insight into the discussion with the release of an independent study commissioned by her office. The report by Bailit Health acknowledges Partners could raise prices – but also suggests it may be inevitable that CNE becomes part of a larger entity to improve its finances. Also ramping up its advocacy is Prospect Medical Holdings, which wants to take over CNE in partnership with Brown University – the latest sign being Prospect’s hiring of PR veteran Bill Fischer to craft its message opposing the Partners deal. At Care New England, meanwhile, executives are feeling better as they complete the closure of Memorial Hospital and see signs of a turnaround at Women & Infants, Kent and Butler. “Care New England isn’t dead yet,” CEO James Fanale quipped to bondholders in a conference call Friday. Fanale said he hopes the Partners deal can be completed by the end of this year, though he shied away from committing to any specific timeline. With Lifespan now a part of their talks, some have speculated CNE’s longtime rival could try to acquire Women & Infants – but Fanale flatly ruled that out. “That’s not an option that’s on the table,” he told me.

2. Meanwhile, another major Rhode Island health care transaction – CVS’s proposed takeover of Aetna – continues to move along, despite some opposition in Congress. CEO Larry Merlo says he hopes to have control of Aetna before the end of the year.

3. After last week’s one-two punch of the WPRI 12/RWU poll and Matt Brown’s surprise announcement, this was a quieter week in the governor’s race. Republican candidate Patricia Morgan made the biggest splash, debuting the first negative TV ad of the campaign with a spot that criticizes both Gina Raimondo and Allan Fung. It aired during March Madness and is also being put up on cable. On Friday, independent candidate Matt Brown taped this week’s Newsmakers and shed some more light on his positions – he favors abortion rights, marijuana legalization, a $15 minimum wage and an assault-weapons ban, reinforcing his potential appeal to progressives. He also acknowledged the ways his message echoes the 2016 campaign of Bernie Sanders. One question Brown declined to answer, however: whether he voted for Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump or a different candidate in the last presidential election.

4. Allan Fung will be traveling to Austin in early June for the 2018 Mavericks Conference, a two-day event organized by Maverick PAC USA, a GOP fundraising group. MavPAC was founded in Texas in 2004 by a group that included now-U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and is aimed at younger donors. Speakers at its 2017 conference included VP Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan. Fung was on a list of “special guests” spotlighted in an email to potential MavPAC attendees this week, along with a trio from Texas – Cruz, George P. Bush, and Gov. Greg Abbott – as well as Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchnson and Hawaii gubernatorial candidate Andria Tupola. Notably, the event’s lead sponsor is the Alliance for Market Solutions, which is pushing conservatives to back a revenue-neutral carbon tax. (The Fung campaign had no comment on the event.)

5. Business Insider says Rhode Island has the 9th-best economy in the nation, behind Massachusetts at No. 2 but well ahead of Connecticut at No. 22. “Rhode Island had the third-highest rate of wage growth in the country, with average hourly earnings increasing 8.3% between December 2016 and December 2017,” the site reports. “The state’s Q3 2017 GDP growth rate of 3.5% was well above the average rate of 2.9% among the 50 states and DC.” (URI economist Len Lardaro, however, argues the GDP number mostly reflected a bounce-back after “several very negative quarters.”)

6. Rhode Island tax revenue is on the rise. Through the first eight months of the fiscal year, tax receipts are about $30 million (or 1.4%) above the amount forecast in the governor’s budget. The Department of Revenue cited higher-than-expected payments under the recently concluded tax-amnesty program as well as residents prepaying their income taxes to avoid the new $10,000 deduction cap under the new federal tax law.

7. Dan McGowan also reports Mayor Elorza is expected to endorse state Rep. Aaron Regunberg next week in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, backing the Providence lawmaker over incumbent Dan McKee. It marks the highest-profile endorsement so far for Regunberg’s insurgent campaign, which is competing for attention with the ever-more-crowded governor’s race. The McKee campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Elorza’s move.

8. Remember Claudine Schneider? The only woman Rhode Island voters have ever sent to Congress represented the 2nd Congressional District as a Republican from 1981 through 1990. She now lives in Colorado, but she’s returning to the state next month to headline a fundraiser – for Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who shares her interest in climate change. (Schneider, in fact, sponsored the Global Warming Prevention Act way back in 1989.) The event is April 29 at WaterRower headquarters in Warren. Those with long memories will recall that a Senate race played a key role in Schneider’s own political career – she left Congress after unsuccessfully challenging Claiborne Pell during his final re-election race in 1990.

9. The newly announced sale of Coastway Community Bank to HarborOne marks a bit of a milestone in Rhode Island finance: once the transaction is finalized, a majority of the state’s 10 biggest banks by deposits will have out-of-state ownership. More than half of total deposits will still by locally controlled, however, thanks to Citizens Bank’s commanding position: it has $11.4 billion out of $30.2 billion statewide, per FDIC data. But even Citizens’ footprint is big elsewhere: it has nearly seven times more money on deposit outside Rhode Island than in-state.

10. Dashed hopes for the Greencore plant in Quonset.

11. The Toys R Us bankruptcy is going to be “disruptive” for Pawtucket-based Hasbro, a spokeswoman tells Susan Campbell. Toys R Us is Hasbro’s second-largest customer, accounting for 9% of its global sales. That’s well behind Walmart (19%) and about even with Target (9%). Those three retailers make up an even larger share of Hasbro’s sales when you look at just the U.S. and Canada: 61% combined. Hasbro stock is down about 3% this year and about 24% since it peaked last July. (Also worth a read: Jeff Spross argues Toys R Us was crippled more by financiers who loaded it with debt than by the rise of Amazon.)

12. Here’s who wants to build the $20-million URI innovation campus.

13. Governor Baker has proposed $610 million in new economic-development spending in Massachusetts. Here’s how he wants to use the money.

14. Economist Timothy Taylor took a look at the actual research out there on gun control, and found the lessons “distressingly weak.”

15. Former state Rep. David Segal has a new podcast with David Sirota.

16. A profile of finance guru (and No. 3 U.S. radio host) Dave Ramsey.

17. NBA star Kevin Love on what he learned from a panic attack.

18. Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s Bing Crosby singing “Danny Boy.”

