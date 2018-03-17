Providence police investigating after four people are stabbed overnight

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a series of stabbings in the capital city.

The first incident happened around 11:35 p.m. Friday on Hartford Avenue near the housing complex.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking home with his friend when the two got in an argument, and the friend stabbed the man.

The victim was taken to Roger Williams Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say, the victim has not filed a complaint against his friend, so no arrests have been made.

The second stabbing happened around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of Brook Street and Armstrong Avenue. Police say it was an attempted robbery.

Police say a 29-year-old man was walking home when a tan colored sedan pulled over. A group of man got out of the car and demanded money.

Police say the victim refused, and one of the suspects stabbed him. The men then got back in the car and drove off.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Finally, police are investigating a double-stabbing inside the Ultra Nightclub on Pine Street.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say two men, ages 37 and 39, were stabbed in the torso while inside the club.

Police say their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police shut the club down early and are reviewing surveillance video from inside.

The city’s Board of Licenses will hold an emergency hearing in the coming days, but until then, the club will remain closed.

No arrests have been made.

Police do not believe any of the stabbings are related.

