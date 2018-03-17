Suspect crashes into Seekonk police cruiser

Seekonk, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk police K-9 cruiser was badly damaged following a crash involving a suspect’s vehicle on Route 6 in East Providence Saturday night.

Eyewitness News crews were on the scene minutes after the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. The police cruiser had front end damage. There’s no word on any injuries.

According to Fall River police, the suspect’s Jeep was sought in connection to a vandalism that happened at the Fall River police station earlier in the day.

The station’s front door had been smashed out by a man who then took off.

According to police, the Jeep was later spotted on Route 6 outside of Fall River. Police attempted to pull the Jeep over and when it didn’t stop a chase ensued through several communities, finally ending in Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News is working this developing story and will bring you the very latest on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on Fox Providence and at 11 p.m. on WPRI12.