PITTSBURGH (WPRI) — Number 7 seed URI faces number 2 seeded Duke on Saturday afternoon, to see who will advance to the Sweet 16.

URI is coming off a thrilling overtime win over Oklahoma with a 83-78 victory. Duke is coming off a 22 point victory over Iona, 89-67.

The tip off is set for 2:40 p.m. and will air on WPRI 12. Yianni Kourakis will have highlights on reaction from the team on Eyewitness News beginning at 6 p.m.