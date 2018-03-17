Warwick police offering free “safe rides” on St. Patrick’s Day

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — St. Patrick’s Day is know for being one of the biggest drinking nights in the year. So, for the third year in a row, Warwick police are offering police are offering people a free ride home.

They hope by offering the program, no one will get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking tonight.

Matthew Grant is a fan of Saint Patrick’s Day. It’s been his favorite holiday since he was a kid. He loves the parades, the parties and the chance to celebrate his irish heritage.

“Saint Patty’s is kind of my Christmas,” says Grant, a Warwick resident. “I’m gonna be cooking up a corned beef in my pressure cooker, hanging around with the family, have the kids and the girlfriend, and taking in a traditional dinner.”

He recognizes that for some, drinking is to Saint Patty’s Day, is what turkey is to Thanksgiving.

That’s why Warwick police and their Citizen Police Academy alumni members want to make sure everyone stays safe while celebrating. If you call the department between 6 p.m. and midnight on Saint Patrick’s Day, A volunteer will come pick you up and drive you home.

“I think it would be very beneficial especially for those who don’t know when to say when per se and then there’s people who want to go out and they might not have anyone to go with and they don’t want to be a drunk driver.”

Warwick police tell Eyewitness News they went around the city dropping off informational flyers at restaurants, bars and clubs.

They also asked staff members to encourage their Saint Patrick’s Day partiers to utilize the free ride service.

“Any little bit can help and even one less death from a drunk driving accident is beneficial,” adds Grant.

If you want to take advantage of the Safe Rides Program and a Warwick resident, you can call 468-4200.